Chris Evans Shares First Comments After Marrying Alba Baptista, Confirms They Had Two Weddings!

Chris Evans is sharing his first comments after tying the knot!

Over the summer, the 42-year-old Knives Out actor married Alba Baptista in a star-studded wedding at their Boston-area home in Massachusetts.

While making an appearance at 2023 Comic-Con in New York City on Saturday (October 14), Chris shared some new details about married life – and confirmed that he and the 26-year-old actress actually had two weddings.

“I got married,” Chris shared during his panel, according to Us Weekly. “It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!”

“They were wonderful and beautiful,” Chris continued. “It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those you who are married, it takes a lot out of you.”

He added, “Now that we’re through that, we’ve just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s, like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

