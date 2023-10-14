Sabrina Carpenter Plans Exciting Next Steps For Her Career, Signing a Huge Publishing Deal

Sabrina Carpenter is making a big career move!

The 24-year-old pop singer and songwriter has just signed an exclusive publishing agreement with Universal Publishing Group.

The former Disney star has been making waves recently with her smash hit “Nonsense” from her critically acclaimed 2022 album, Emails I Can’t Send, which debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200.

UMPG Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson gushed about the rising star to Variety. “Sabrina is a next-generation artist,” she said. “She has the unique ability to translate a spectrum of emotions and experiences into culturally impactful songs. Along with our UMPG family around the world, I am so pleased to be able work closely with Sabrina and her team for years to come. She’s that special!”

The executive vice president and co-head of A&R at UMPG, David Gray, added, “I have known Sabrina for years now and am thrilled to be able to work with her on this next important phase of her career. Sabrina’s songwriting collaborators spoke so highly of her as a writer that it did not escape notice from Jody and I.”

Sabrina expressed her excitement about joining UMPG in a statement. “I am so thrilled to have joined the UMPG family and to be a part of an organization that has such a diverse and iconic catalog,” she said. “I look forward to bringing my music into a company that houses so many inspirational songwriters and artists.”

The “Skinny Dipping” singer has also been busy killing it as one of the opening acts on Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

She and Taylor seem to have become good pals – they recently attended a football game together in East Rutherford, New Jersey.