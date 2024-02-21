New Details Emerge About Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's Mexican Getaway

A source is speaking out about Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin‘s recent getaway.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old Madame Web actress and 46-year-old musician were spotted soaking up the sun’s rays in Mexico.

The longtime couple are notoriously private, but some details about their trip have emerged.

An insider told People that the duo arrived back in Los Angeles on Tuesday (February 20) after a “relaxing vacation.”

“They stayed in Punta Mita for a few days. They seemed happy. It was just the two of them. They hung out on the beach. Dakota read a book. They also did yoga and meditation,” the source said.

Another person described their trip, noting that they spent plenty of time “relaxing, talking, reading, swimming, walking, [and] holding hands.”

If you were unaware, Dakota and Chris first attracted romance rumors back in 2017.

Chris‘ ex Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about the relationship that she shares with Dakota.

The couple’s getaway comes after Dakota got some unfortunate box office news about her latest movie.