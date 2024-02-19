'Madame Web' Swings to Second Place in Box Office Behind 'Bob Marley: One Love' After Holiday Weekend

Madame Web is swinging in at second place after a disappointing opening weekend at the box office.

The movie, starring the likes of Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson pulled in a meager $26.2 million over its first six days at the box office.

The showing put it behind Bob Marley: One Love, the musical biopic starring Kingsley Bel-Adir.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Madame Web‘s start sets it up as the worst-performing Spider-Man-related project from Sony today.

The movie opened to poor reviews, and Dakota recently admitted that she hadn’t watched the movie yet.

Meanwhile, Bob Marley‘s son Ziggy Marley is celebrating One Love‘s strong showing.

“My family and I are honored with the amazing response to Bob Marley: One Love. Like my father’s music, this movie is meant for the people and his message of peace, love and unity is clearly connecting with audiences around the world. We thank the people for embracing this film and in so doing helping to highlight the message of one love,” he said in a statement.

