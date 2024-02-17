Dakota Johnson Reveals If She Has Seen 'Madame Web' Amid Scorching Reviews

Dakota Johnson is revealing whether or not she has seen Madame Web!

The 34-year-old stars as Cassandra Webb in the Marvel Movie. Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott are also part of the cast.

Madame Web‘s opening days have been pretty rough, with the film receiving a 13% critic approval rating and a 54% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

During a recent interview with Magic FM, Dakota was asked if she has watched the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

“For me, it’s a way to not have, like, an existential crisis,” she said. “Not watching my movies is like self-care.”

Dakota then admitted that she has not seen Madame Web.

“I don’t know when I’ll see it,” she stated. “Someday.”

If you missed it, Dakota Johnson made a surprising revelation about the Madame Web script.