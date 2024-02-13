Dakota Johnson Says 'Madame Web' Script Was Changed Drastically After She Signed On

Dakota Johnson‘s new comments about her movie Madame Web might explain why she decided to sign on for the project, which is now getting very poor reviews.

The 34-year-old actress just stepped out on the red carpet for the Mexico City premiere on Tuesday night (February 13) at Cinemex Antara Planco in Mexico.

Dakota was joined by director SJ Clarkson and co-star José María Yazpik.

In a new interview with TheWrap, Dakota discussed the film’s script.

“There were drastic changes,” she said with a laugh. “And I can’t even tell you what they were.”

Dakota said that she was often lost while filming the movie, but the director helped her figure out what was going on. “I did. Yes, I did get very lost and SJ always knew exactly where we were, which was really incredible,” she said.

Madame Web has been panned by critics and currently has an 18% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

