Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts & More Join Dakota Johnson at 'Madame Web' L.A. Premiere - See Red Carpet Photos!

The stars of Madame Web stepped out together for the L.A. premiere!

Dakota Johnson was joined by co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and more for the film’s red carpet premiere on Monday night (February 12) at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

Also in attendance were Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Adam Scott, Tahar Rahim, and Zosia Mamet, as well as director S.J. Clarkson.

Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies…if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie hits theaters on February 14.

FYI: Sydney is wearing Fred Leighton jewelry. Emma is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress. Isabela is wearing an Atelier Versace Couture dress from Tab Vintage.

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos of the Madame Web cast at the premiere…