Tue, 13 February 2024 at 12:44 am
Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin Catches One of the Hottest Shows on Broadway
- Caleb McLaughlin is one of the first people to witness this rising star in her Broadway debut – Just Jared Jr
- There’s an update on Princess Kate‘s recovery – Celebitchy
- Black women are giving themselves the flowers they deserve this awards season – Popsugar
- A reboot of a popular Nickelodeon show is coming soon – Just Jared Jr
- Glen Powell, Issa Rae, Shaun White, Nina Dobrev and Green Day were among the stars who attended EA Sports’ ultimate night of Madden during Super Bowl weekend. The invite-only event include performances from lots of stars, including the “American Idiot” band. See photos in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paul Aphisit, MOVI Inc. Posted to: Broadway, Caleb McLaughlin, Newsies