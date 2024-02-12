Is 'General Hospital' Renewed or Ending? ABC Exec Talks Fate!

General Hospital has been on ABC for more than 60 years and legions of devoted fans definitely don’t want to see it go anywhere.

The show technically hasn’t been renewed yet, but an ABC exec is making it sound like the show will be safe for a while.

Soap Hub spoke to Disney Television Group’s president Craig Erwich during the Television Critics Association press tour.

“[GH is] absolutely a tremendous pride for us,” he said. “The show’s been on for 60 years. That is a remarkable achievement. And the great thing about General Hospital is that it’s on daily. It’s an opportunity for us to delight, entertain, and surprise people on a daily basis. The joy is to have an audience who has watched the show for 60 years; they’re now watching with their kids and grandkids.”

He continued, “Because the stories are on, on a daily basis, they just become a part of people’s lives — and that’s the goal of ABC. We’re very committed to the show. You saw the way that we celebrated the 60th [anniversary with General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling]. We do that because it’s a show we’re very proud of. We remain deeply committed to General Hospital.”

