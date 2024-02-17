Kim Kardashian Attends Son Saint's Basketball Game with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian is stepping out to support her son at his basketball game.

The 43-year-old reality star made her way out of her ride as she arrived at 8-year-old son Saint‘s basketball game on Friday (February 16) in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

For the game, Kim wore a black and white Adidas coat paired with a crop top and with coordinating pants.

Joining Kim at game was her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who wore a brown and red outfit.

In a new interview, Kim opened up about her dating life and revealed if she would consider getting married again.

If you missed it, Tristan recently found himself in a lot of trouble with the NBA. Find out more.