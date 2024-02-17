Top Stories
Sat, 17 February 2024 at 11:49 am

Melissa McCarthy Makes Surprise Appearance on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16, Says Her Career 'Started in Drag'

Melissa McCarthy Makes Surprise Appearance on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16, Says Her Career 'Started in Drag'

Melissa McCarthy is making a surprise appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

The 53-year-old Oscar-nominated actress made a surprise appearance during the latest episode of season 16, which aired on Friday night (February 16) to give a very special message to the queens.

Keep reading to find out more…In the episode, Melissa came out to help Hollywood director-choreographer Adam Shankman coach the queens with their dance moves for the Rusical challenge.

Dressed in a black jacket that was covered with pro-LGBTQIA+ patches on it, Melissa jokingly asked, “Does anybody want a Babybel?” before tossing tiny cheese packets to the queens.

Before leaving, Melissa got emotional as she shared some powerful words of encouragement with the queens.

“I just adore you all, I adore what you do,” Melissa shared. “Drag is a big part of why I have a career. I was going to drag shows when I shouldn’t have been, and it literally gave me the courage to get up on stage. I started in drag, I started in a big old red wig called Miss Y.”

“So, when I look at you fighting to carve out your space, it makes me so proud, and I just want to thank you for it and root for you,” Melissa continued. “You’re all gorgeous ladies, and I just love you. Just keep doing what you’re doing; it’s not only wildly entertaining and it brings joy, it’s important. Fight for it, because it’s worth it.”

Melissa has been a big support of the LGBTQIA+ and drag communities and last year, shared how the world of drag influenced her role as Ursula in the live-action The Little Mermaid.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race air on Friday nights at 8pm ET on MTV.
Photos: Getty Images
