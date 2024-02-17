Melissa McCarthy Makes Surprise Appearance on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16, Says Her Career 'Started in Drag'

Melissa McCarthy is making a surprise appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

The 53-year-old Oscar-nominated actress made a surprise appearance during the latest episode of season 16, which aired on Friday night (February 16) to give a very special message to the queens.

Keep reading to find out more…In the episode, Melissa came out to help Hollywood director-choreographer Adam Shankman coach the queens with their dance moves for the Rusical challenge.

Dressed in a black jacket that was covered with pro-LGBTQIA+ patches on it, Melissa jokingly asked, “Does anybody want a Babybel?” before tossing tiny cheese packets to the queens.

Before leaving, Melissa got emotional as she shared some powerful words of encouragement with the queens.

“I just adore you all, I adore what you do,” Melissa shared. “Drag is a big part of why I have a career. I was going to drag shows when I shouldn’t have been, and it literally gave me the courage to get up on stage. I started in drag, I started in a big old red wig called Miss Y.”

“So, when I look at you fighting to carve out your space, it makes me so proud, and I just want to thank you for it and root for you,” Melissa continued. “You’re all gorgeous ladies, and I just love you. Just keep doing what you’re doing; it’s not only wildly entertaining and it brings joy, it’s important. Fight for it, because it’s worth it.”

Melissa has been a big support of the LGBTQIA+ and drag communities and last year, shared how the world of drag influenced her role as Ursula in the live-action The Little Mermaid.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race air on Friday nights at 8pm ET on MTV.