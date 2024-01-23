Tristan Thompson Violates NBA's Anti-Drug Program, Suspended for 25 Games After Testing Positive for 2 Substances

Tristan Thompson has been suspended from the NBA for 25 games, without pay, for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

The 32-year-old NBA player’s suspension will begin on Wednesday (January 24) during the game between his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The NBA announced today that Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been suspended without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033,” a statement read.

Both ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033 are considered to be “performance enhancers,” TMZ reports, aiding in recovery and strength.

He hasn’t released a statement in response to these findings at this time. Stay tuned as we learn more.

