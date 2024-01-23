Top Stories
Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Ali Krieger Addresses Her Divorce From Ashlyn Harris &amp; Life After Public Breakup

Ali Krieger Addresses Her Divorce From Ashlyn Harris & Life After Public Breakup

Oscar Nominations 2024 - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Oscar Nominations 2024 - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Tristan Thompson Violates NBA's Anti-Drug Program, Suspended for 25 Games After Testing Positive for 2 Substances

Tristan Thompson Violates NBA's Anti-Drug Program, Suspended for 25 Games After Testing Positive for 2 Substances

Tue, 23 January 2024 at 12:39 pm

Stars Who Choose Not to Have Kids - These Celebs Are All Child-Free by Choice!

Continue Here »

Stars Who Choose Not to Have Kids - These Celebs Are All Child-Free by Choice!

Not everybody wants to have children, and that’s perfectly okay.

Having kids is a very personal decision, and one that not everyone ultimately decides to make for themselves. And for others, it’s not even an option. Over the years, many of our favorite stars have spoken out about whether they’re preparing to have children one day – and there are many celebrities who have decided that’s not something they’re planning to do.

We’ve rounded up some of the celebs who’ve spoken out and said they are absolutely not planning to have children. For whatever reason – be it for money or societal concerns, or just a general lack of interest – they’re opting out of the experience entirely.

Find out which celebrities don’t want to have kids…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aisha Tyler, Alison Brie, Allison Janney, Anjelica Huston, Ashley Judd, Candace Bushnell, Chelsea Handler, EG, Ellen DeGeneres, Extended, Fiona Apple, Gloria Steinem, Helen Mirren, Ina Garten, Jared Leto, Jennette McCurdy, Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Hamm, Keanu Reeves, Kim Cattrall, Kylie Minogue, Lily Tomlin, Margaret Cho, Marisa Tomei, Mary J Blige, Megan Mullally, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Parenting, Patricia Clarkson, Rachael Ray, Renee Zellweger, Ricky Gervais, sarah pualson, Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen, Slideshow, Steve-O, Stevie Nicks, Tracee Ellis Ross