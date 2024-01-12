Khloe Kardashian Reveals Where She Currently Stands with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson.

In a new interview, the 38-year-old reality TV star shared an update on where she currently stands the 32-year-old NBA player – with whom she shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1 – following all of the times he’s cheated on her over the years.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I had to learn to take control of my feelings,” Khloe explained to tmrw magazine. “There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret.”

She continued, “Do I have days I want to be a petty bitch? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”

Despite how she may feel about Tristan at times, Khloe is confident that she will never regret being nice.

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course,” Khloe admitted. “It’s way harder to be nice. It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’”

“Trust me,” she added, “that’s not how I feel every day.”

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe and sister Kourtney Kardashian talked to mom Kris Jenner about the generational trauma in their family.