Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Talk to Kris Jenner About Generational Trauma in Their Family

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is opening up about her family’s past.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old Poosh founder brought up how her mom Kris Jenner is a “massive control freak” and spoke more candidly about the reasons why, via People.

“What about you makes you have this need to be so controlling?” Kourtney asked with her mom and sister Khloé Kardashian. “Are you ever curious about yourself about why you’re so controlling?”

Khloé suggested that Kourtney just “accept” the way their mom is.

“You weren’t like that when you were in your 20s, but also you had a husband who led the way, and now you lead the way,” Kourtney told her mom. “It does exist, you can be back in your feminine energy whenever you desire.”

Kris said she’s in “heaven” when she’s with boyfriend Corey Gamble. However, Kourtney said feminine energy consists of “self-care, not overthinking, not overdoing,” and went on to ask her mom if she goes to therapy.

Khloé joked in a confessional: “God bless Kourtney because she’s trying to have this therapy talk, and God bless my mom because she’s definitely not.”

Kourtney then opened up to her mom and sister about how going to therapy had shifted her way of thinking when it comes to generational trauma.

“You know how True [Thompson] has eggs in her body right now? She had them in her when she was in your body.”

“She was inside of you when you were inside of mom. So [Grandma] MJ‘s trauma and Nonna’s trauma is inside of me, and you, ’cause it was inside of mom. Because mom was in their body,” Kourtney said.

Khloé asked: “That’s what generational trauma is? We’re basing medical advice off of TikTok?”

“It’s like, their traumas that get passed down but it’s within a lot of things that we have within us,” Kourtney responded.

Kourtney clarified in a confessional: “I didn’t start a self-awareness journey knowing what I was doing. I started therapy through a toxic relationship, and then learned so much about myself, about my family, about why I do certain things, about our childhood wounds, about how they show up in intimate relationships, generational trauma.”

Her sister went on to say: “No offense or anything but why don’t people [say], ‘We all have problems, just buckle up and let’s go?’”

Kourtney added: “There’s certain patterns to break if you don’t wanna pass things down to your kids.”

“You think choosing bad partners is a genetic thing?” Khloé asked, to which Kourtney replied: “I think it’s generational, it’s from MJ.”

Kris intervened, saying her mom “picked [an] amazing partner with Papa.”

“She was married three times…we all have picked people we thought we could change different things about them and we can’t,” Kourtney went on to say.

Kris interjected: “I’ve got a very full, fabulous life. Why am I going back to reimagine?”

“My mom tries to change subjects, or not really face these types of topics, but it really does sink in. She sends me a video afterwards of saying, ‘There’s always that one daughter in the family who does things her way and heals all the family’s generational trauma,’ and I was like, ‘OK, you were listening!’” Kourtney later said in a confessional.

