Kris Jenner Was 'Hurt' By Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal, Reason Why Explained on 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner “wasn’t very happy” with the way she found out Kourtney Kardashian had announced her pregnancy.

If you don’t remember, back in June 2023 during Travis Barker‘s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, Kourtney was seen holding up a sign that read “Travis, I’m Pregnant.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“She found out on the news, my mom. She wasn’t very happy, rightfully so,” Khloe Kardashian said on the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kris then explained, “We had left the TV on the night before, woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punk’d. I’m like, did someone put this up? And I realized it was the ABC News. I knew she was pregnant. But I just didn’t know she was going to announce it.”

Khloe the said, “I said on Saturday, ‘Wow, mom’s feelings are really hurt that you did this, blah blah blah, and she was like, ‘I forgot.’”

Kris responded, “She forgot she had a family. That’s what pregnancy brain does. It’s wild how that happens.”

Kourtney then explained her reasoning.

In a confessional, she shared, “I just truly didn’t think to invite them to the L.A. concert and didn’t think that they would care to come. And I did tell Khloe about it and she asked me to change it to San Diego. It’s not about you. It just truly was our way to tell the world and it was about me and Travis, not about anything else.”

Kourtney then told her mom, “This is why I don’t invite you guys to stuff because it’s not about you. Everything becomes about everyone and the way they want to do it and all their complaints and I’m like, ‘Ah, I see why I didn’t invite you to that other thing.’”

Kris Jenner recently revealed the biggest regret of her life…and it involves one of the family members.