Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood &amp; Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood & Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Potential Choices From Gerry Turner's Season!

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Potential Choices From Gerry Turner's Season!

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Oscars 2024 Telecast Shakeup: 2 Big Changes Announced

Oscars 2024 Telecast Shakeup: 2 Big Changes Announced

Thu, 30 November 2023 at 2:59 pm

Julia Roberts & Co-Star Myha'la Bring Their New Netflix Movie 'Leave the World Behind' To London

Julia Roberts & Co-Star Myha'la Bring Their New Netflix Movie 'Leave the World Behind' To London

Julia Roberts is hitting the red carpet in London!

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress wore a dusty-pink blazer and shorts paired with silver kitten heels for a screening of her new movie Leave the World Behind on Wednesday (November 29) held at The Curzon Mayfair in London, England.

Joining Julia at the screening were her co-star Myha’la and Sam Esmail, who directed, wrote, and produced the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the movie’s full synopsis: Amanda (Roberts) and her husband Clay (Ethan Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

Barack and Michelle Obama serve as executive producers for the movie.

Leave the World Behind will debut on Netflix on December 8th – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Julia is wearing a Gucci outfit and shoes.

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of the stars at the screening…
Just Jared on Facebook
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 01
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 02
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 03
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 04
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 05
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 06
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 07
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 08
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 09
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 10
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 11
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 12
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 13
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 14
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 15
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 16
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 17
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 18
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 19
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 20
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 21
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 22
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 23
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 24
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 25
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 26
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 27
julia roberts leave the world behind screening in london 28

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Julia Roberts, Myha'la, Sam Esmail

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images