Julia Roberts & Co-Star Myha'la Bring Their New Netflix Movie 'Leave the World Behind' To London

Julia Roberts is hitting the red carpet in London!

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress wore a dusty-pink blazer and shorts paired with silver kitten heels for a screening of her new movie Leave the World Behind on Wednesday (November 29) held at The Curzon Mayfair in London, England.

Joining Julia at the screening were her co-star Myha’la and Sam Esmail, who directed, wrote, and produced the movie.

Here’s the movie’s full synopsis: Amanda (Roberts) and her husband Clay (Ethan Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

Barack and Michelle Obama serve as executive producers for the movie.

Leave the World Behind will debut on Netflix on December 8th – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Julia is wearing a Gucci outfit and shoes.

