The Richest 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Judges, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Estimated Net Worth

You’re a top earner, baby! RuPaul’s Drag Race is a worldwide sensation, spawning dozens of spinoffs, specials and international editions of the long-running drag competition series.

In fact, after All Stars 8 wrapped up in 2023, there are already reports about the ninth edition of the All Stars series. Check out the rumored cast of All Stars 9! And find out who’s rumored to be in Season 16!

Along the way, the show’s also seen a ton of different celebrity guest judges. But as of the past several seasons, there’s been a consistent roster of judges providing their input and critiques for all of the Drag Race contestants.

Find out how much the past and current judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race are worth, ranked lowest to highest…