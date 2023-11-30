Kathy Hilton Details Reconciliation with Sister Kyle Richards Following 'RHOBH' Feud

Kathy Hilton is opening up about reconciling with sister Kyle Richards.

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can recall, the sisters’ relationship was strained following the season 12 reunion last year when Kathy, 64, accused Kyle, 54, of not defending her against their co-stars.

The two have since re-connected and in a new interview, Kathy tearfully detailed their reconciliation, which took place at their niece’s wedding this past June.

“When I saw Kyle in Aspen at [sister] Kim [Richards’] daughter’s wedding, I walked [into] a very quiet hair salon and Kyle, she was getting her hair washed,” Kathy recalled to Page Six on Tuesday (Nov. 28).

Kathy said that Kyle joyfully shrieked when she saw Kathy walk in.

“She goes, ‘Oh, there’s my sister!’” Kathy tearfully recalled. “And I was literally like … it made me feel so good. I hadn’t seen her yet. But she was so excited telling the [hairdresser], so it made me feel good.”

In another recent interview, Kathy addressed Kyle‘s separation from husband Mauricio Umanksy, and revealed if she thinks they’ll get back together.