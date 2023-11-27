Kathy Hilton Addresses Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky's Separation, Reveals If She Thinks They'll Reconcile

Kathy Hilton is weighing in on sister Kyle Richards‘ separation from Mauricio Umansky.

On Monday (November 27), Kathy and daughter Paris Hilton appeared on Today where she shared her reaction to news of Kyle and Mauricio‘s separation after 27 years of marriage, and also revealed if she thinks they’re going to get back together.

“When I first saw it, it just broke my heart,” Kathy said about the separation. “Kyle, believe it or not, she’s the youngest, but she’s the strongest.”

Kathy noted that Kyle is “very strong, she’s resilient” and said that no matter what happens in her marriage, “I just want her to be happy.”

When asked if she thinks Kyle and Mauricio will reconcile, Kathy said, “There’s no way that Kyle would have gone this far unless she really thought about it.”

Paris then chimed in with, “She’s looking hotter than ever though.”

After months of rumors and speculation, it was announced in July that Kyle and Mauricio had separated.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle revealed who initiated the separation and shared how their kids reacted to the news.