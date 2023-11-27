Stephen Colbert Undergoes Surgery for Ruptured Appendix, 'Late Show' Canceled This Week

Stephen Colbert had to cancel all of his Late Show with Stephen Colbert episodes this week due to a ruptured appendix.

The 59-year-old talk show host posted on social media, “Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix. I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”

It was scheduled to be a pretty big week in terms of celebrity guests on the show, with Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Garner, Sir Patrick Stewart, director Baz Luhrmann, and Kelsey Grammer among the guests. Jon Batiste was also set to perform.

Last month, additional episodes of the late night talk show had to be canceled after Stephen contracted COVID-19.

We hope Stephen feels better soon!