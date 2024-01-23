America Ferrera Reacts to 'Barbie' Director Greta Gerwig & Co-Star Margot Robbie Oscars 2024 Snubs

America Ferrera is speaking out about her co-workers from the Barbie movie.

Earlier in the day, America received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her work in the film. However, the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, and producer and lead actress Margot Robbie, were shut out from the Best Director and Best Actress nominations.

The 39-year-old star spoke out in an interview with Deadline about the nominations, which had her “a little bit in shock.”

While her own nomination felt “surreal and incredible,” she was surprised to find the two stars without nominations.

“They’re my girls, and I want to see their incredible, amazing work celebrated. They made history, they set a new bar,” she said.

“They not only broke box office records, but made something that resonated around the globe, and the impact of what they made is, and will continue to be felt in our culture. I think I join a lot of people in wanting to see them acknowledged for that.”

