Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Tue, 20 February 2024 at 2:35 pm

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are still going strong, and enjoying some vacation time together on the beach in Mexico!

The 34-year-old Madame Web actress and 46-year-old Coldplay entertainer were photographed getting in some R&R on Monday (February 19) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Dakota wore a sleek one piece while Chris went shirtless in his swim trunks.

Dakota just wrapped up her press tour for Madame Web, which opened in theaters on Valentine’s Day. The film did not receive favorable reviews, and Dakota herself revealed she had not seen the movie.

Dakota and Chris were first linked back in 2017 and have been together ever since! They did face some split rumors in 2019, but they never amounted to anything more than rumors!

See the photos of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson on the beach…
