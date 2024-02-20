Lindsay Lohan Gets Caught Up In a Love Triangle In Netflix's 'Irish Wish' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Lindsay Lohan‘s new romantic comedy Irish Wish has arrived!

Netflix debuted the new look at the upcoming movie on Tuesday (February 20), along with several new stills.

Here’s a synopsis: When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

Watch the trailer and find out more inside…

Also starring in the film are Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, Jacinta Mulcahy and Jane Seymour.

Irish Wish will debut on March 15th on Netflix!

If you missed it, Lindsay opened up about bonding with Ayesha and working with her younger bother Dakota on the movie.