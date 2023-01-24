Top Stories
Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2023: 10 Women Sent Home on Night One, Most in 12 Years! (Spoilers)

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 11:47 am

Miley Cyrus Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 for the First Time in Her Career With 'Flowers'!

Miley Cyrus just hit a personal milestone!

The 30-year-old music superstar just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as of Tuesday (January 24), marking the first time she ever debuted at No. 1 on the chart, and the first time she hot No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2013 with “Wrecking Ball.”

“Flowers” is also the most streamed song in a single week in Spotify history with 96 million streams, according to the streaming service.

The song is the first track released from her forthcoming eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation, due out on March 10.

Fans have noticed that it’s pretty clear in the lyrics that she’s singing about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in the song. See all of the references!

Find out who is now the richest Disney Channel alum.
