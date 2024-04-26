'But Daddy I Love Him' Lyrics: Who Is Taylor Swift's Song About? She's Done With Public Criticism

All of the Swifties have been analyzing the songs on her new album The Tortured Poets Department and trying to figure out who they are about.

“But Daddy I Love Him” is one of the most popular songs on the 31-song album, with fans loving the lyrics of the chorus.

“Now I’m runnin’ with my dress unbuttoned / Scrеamin’, ‘But, Daddy, I love him / I’m havin’ his baby’ / No, I’m not, but you should see your faces,” Taylor sings on the track.

Fans have filmed their reactions to the song with many shocked when she said she’s having a baby, but then laughing when they realized it’s a joke.

So, who is the song about?

The song deals with the way fans and the media have inserted themselves into Taylor‘s personal life, always having an opinion on who she is dating. She has never received more backlash over a relationship than when she was with Matty Healy, who she briefly dated while recording this album. That has led many fans to believe the song is inspired by that relationship.

She sings in the bridge, “I’ll tell you something right now / I’d rather burn my whole life down / Than listen to one more second of all this bitchin’ and moanin’.”

Who do you think the song is about?

Read the lyrics below!

