Taylor Swift Fans Think She's Adding a 'TTPD' Set to 'Eras Tour,' Evidence Found In New Video

Swifties are predicting that the Eras Tour set list will get an update when the tour resumes in two weeks.

Taylor Swift is currently in rehearsals for the return of her record-breaking world tour, which will resume on May 9 in Paris, France. The 34-year-old singer will be spending the next four months in Europe while playing shows all across the continent.

The Eras Tour features Taylor performing songs from the first 10 albums of her career, but she just dropped her 11th studio album and is breaking records with the music.

So, will Taylor add a full set for The Tortured Poets Department? Or will she just perform the songs as part of her surprise songs section? Fans think they’ve found some evidence!

YouTube Shorts just shared a video of Taylor in rehearsals for the tour and fans believe it’s new footage as there is choreography not seen before. One moment of the video shows Taylor surrounded by her backup dancers, who are wearing top hats and holding canes. These costume pieces have not been seen on the tour before.

There’s also a clip of Taylor sitting down with her guitar and fans think this could be a new moment as well.

Fans have figured out the exact dates that Taylor recorded some of her new songs.