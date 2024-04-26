Top Stories
Apr 26, 2024 at 12:19 am
By JJ Staff

Dua Lipa Changes Into Second Look For Night Out With Callum Turner After Time100 Gala

Dua Lipa Changes Into Second Look For Night Out With Callum Turner After Time100 Gala

Dua Lipa holds hands with beau Callum Turner while heading out to Zero Bond on Thursday night (April 25) in New York City.

The 28-year-old “Illusion” singer switched up her outfit from earlier in the night, where the cute couple both attended the Time100 Gala. Callum kept on the same suit throughout the night.

While they were both in attendance, once again they did not pose for any photos together, not even inside the event.

At the Gala, Callum did meet up with Dev Patel and posed for a photo with his fellow actor. Check it out in the gallery!

If you missed it, Dua just broke a Billboard record as she holds the top three spots on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart – Congrats!

It was recently announced that Callum will be starring in a new Apple TV+ series, Neuromancer, where he will star as “a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.”

The show is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name.

He’s also set to star in a new A24 rom-com with Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner out in New York City…
Photos: Backgrid
