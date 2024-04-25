Zendaya Talks Leaving Music Industry, Reveals When She Might Release New Music Again

Zendaya seemingly has new music ready to go!

The 27-year-old Challengers star hasn’t released new music in a couple of years, since her collaborations with Labrinth for the Euphoria soundtrack.

During an upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Zendaya opened up about why she stopped releasing music and teased when she could make a musical comeback.

Check out what she said inside…

“I love music, and it’s something that’s been special to me. I think being in the music industry, maybe it, it didn’t kill the joy of music, but it’s when you put music and business together. Sometimes it cannot feel so good,” Zendaya shared.

She then revealed when she might release some new music.

“You know, I think if the right timing and it came, because I like creating it for myself, but if there was a moment, maybe I would, you know, put out a little something,” she teased. “Don’t get crazy! We’ll see, but maybe one day.”

Back in 2022, Zendaya addressed leaving music and thanked fans for their support on the music with Labrinth.

While on the show, Zendaya also talked about joining Labrinth on stage at Coachella, her iconic looks and her upcoming role as co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala, as well as preparing for Challengers.

Be sure to check your local listings and tune in to watch Zendaya on The Jennifer Hudson Show THIS Friday (April 26).

Recently, Zendaya shared what’s next for her now that Euphoria‘s next season is delayed indefinitely…