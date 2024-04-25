Ellen DeGeneres Returns to Stand-Up, Talks Being Canceled in First L.A. Show

Ellen DeGeneres is back on tour with her stand-up comedy routine!

The former talk show host is getting back to her roots, years after closing out her run on television.

Ellen performed to a sold-out crowd at the Largo at the Coronet Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (April 24), the first of seven shows at the venue across the next six weeks.

During the show, Ellen addressed how she was canceled at the end of her talk show run and got “kicked out of show business.”

“I used to say that I didn’t care what other people thought of me and I realized…I said that at the height of my popularity,” Ellen said (via Rolling Stone). “It is such a waste of time to worry about what other people think…Right now I’m hoping you’re thinking, ‘This is marvelous, I’m so happy to be here.’ But you could be thinking, ‘Let’s see how this goes.’”

Ellen told the crowd, “What else can I tell you?… Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business. There’s no mean people in show business.”

“The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind,” she added. “I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps? Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f–k yourself,’ people would’ve been pleasantly surprised.”

