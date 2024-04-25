Jeremy Renner Is Back In Action In 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 Trailer - Watch Now!

Jeremy Renner is returning to television in the upcoming third season of Mayor of Kingstown!

The 53-year-old actor stars in the just released trailer for the show, which marks his first project back after his snowplow accident.

Here’s a synopsis: A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

Also returning and reprising their roles are series regulars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach.

If you didn’t know, the show was co-created and is executive produced by Hugh Dillon and Taylor Sheridan. Jeremy also serves as an EP on the series.

Mayor of Kingstown season three premieres on Sunday, June 2nd on Paramount+.

Check out the trailer now!