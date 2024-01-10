Jeremy Renner Returns to Set 1 Year After Horrible Snow Plow Accident, Reveals How He's Feeling

Jeremy Renner is back to work on his show Mayor of Kingstown just over a year after his horrible snow plow accident, and he’s opening up about the massive accomplishment.

The 53-year-old Hawkeye star has taken the past year to recover after sustaining serious injuries in a tragic accident on New Year’s Day 2023.

Since then, he has improved by leaps and bounds. Now, he’s taking his next big step to recovery.

On Wednesday (January 10), he took to social media to confirm that he was back at work and to share a photo with his fans.

Read more about Jeremy Renner’s first day back to work…

On Instagram, Jeremy shared a selfie he took from his first day on set. In it, he’s wearing a navy suit with a shirt and tie.

“Day one on set … nervous today,” he admitted in the accompanying caption. “Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.”

Hopefully, his first day back went off without a hitch!

If you missed it, Jeremy recently reflected on the challenges he faced over the past year in an interview.

He also revealed the main reason for his recovery.