Lukas Gage Reveals Whether He Was Throwing Shade at Chris Appleton With Hinge Vs. Raya Comment

Lukas Gage is setting the record straight about his recent dating app comments.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old White Lotus actor shared with TMZ that he’s using Hinge instead of Raya now because he isn’t interested in influencers.

Some interpreted his comments as a dig at his estranged husband, Chris Appleton, who is a celebrity hairstylist with a large social media following.

When TMZ first asked Lukas why he moved to Hinge, the actor replied, “The real ones. We don’t need any more influencers. We’re good. We’ve done that already.”

The outlet caught him out and about in West Hollywood a few days later and asked for clarification. “Oh no, there was no shade thrown,” Lukas said. “It was just in reference to the app.”

He emphasized, “No shade. Everything’s all good.”

Lukas and Chris got married in April 2023, and Chris filed for divorce the following November. While hosting a dinner party last month, the actor cracked a joke about their short-lived marriage.

Lukas recently reacted to his Hinge profile leaking on social media.