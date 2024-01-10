Dua Lipa Says She Fell Asleep in a Bar Bathroom After Day Drinking With Seth Meyers on His Show

Dua Lipa is opening up about the consequences of day drinking with Seth Meyers!

In a December 2023 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the pop star and the comedian enjoyed many rounds of shots and cocktails at a Manhattan bar as part of a witty segment.

Apparently, it ended with Dua falling asleep in a bathroom. She recalled all the details during a new interview with Seth.

Although Seth gives his guests the option switch to water during filming the day drinking segment, Dua stuck with alcohol. The duo indulged in shots of gin, vodka, rum, and tequila – all within 45 minutes.

“It’s not something I like to brag about, but I think I’m a good drinker,” she said. “I just wasn’t prepared for what was waiting for me.”

Dua thought she’d be fine after a quick smoke break. She explained, “I was smoking cigarettes at the time — I’ve stopped, I’ve quit, guys — but I was like, ‘Alright, I’m just going to have a cigarette. That will sort me out.’”

Then, when the singer went to the bathroom, she fell asleep “right there.”

“The only thing I remember after that point is the fact that I woke up in my bed,” Dua told Seth. “I just have this vision of my assistant — she saved my life — but all I heard was her telling my security, ‘John, get the wheelchair!’ I was full rag doll. I don’t remember a thing. It was amazing, and I woke up like two hours later. I was like, ‘What happened?’”

