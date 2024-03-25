'Euphoria' Season 3 Delayed, Stars Given Permission to 'Pursue Other Opportunities' - Read HBO's Statement

Euphoria season three is on hold.

The show’s creator, Sam Levinson, is reportedly still working on the scripts for the third season of the HBO smash-hit.

See HBO’s statement inside…

The network told Deadline, “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Sydney Sweeney, one of the show’s stars, recently hinted that the third season would be filming soon, however, Deadline reports there is no firm season three production start date. They reportedly still hope to release season three in 2025.

It’s been over 2 years since HBO renewed Euphoria for a third season.

Some of the stars of the cast include Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, and more (though some stars have exited the series).