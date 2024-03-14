Top Stories
Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor &amp; Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (&amp; One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 6:11 pm

Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming: See Who Is & Isn't Returning!

Sydney Sweeney is giving fans an update on season three of her HBO series Euphoria and it appears to be filming sooner than later!

The 26-year-old actress is currently doing press for her movie Immaculate and she was asked if she’ll be taking a break after going non-stop lately.

“I go into Euphoria,” she told MTV, though she wouldn’t reveal if she’s seen any scripts yet.

“I always feel like I go home,” she said of working on the HBO show. “It’s like home when I go back to it. I like it. I’m excited, it’s like family.”

So, when the show returns, which cast members will be back?

Browse through the slideshow to see who is expected to return and who will not be…

Photos: HBO
