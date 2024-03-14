Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming: See Who Is & Isn't Returning!

Sydney Sweeney is giving fans an update on season three of her HBO series Euphoria and it appears to be filming sooner than later!

The 26-year-old actress is currently doing press for her movie Immaculate and she was asked if she’ll be taking a break after going non-stop lately.

“I go into Euphoria,” she told MTV, though she wouldn’t reveal if she’s seen any scripts yet.

“I always feel like I go home,” she said of working on the HBO show. “It’s like home when I go back to it. I like it. I’m excited, it’s like family.”

So, when the show returns, which cast members will be back?

