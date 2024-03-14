Top Stories
Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor & Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (& One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 6:27 pm

Noah Baumbach Adds So Many Stars to His New Netflix Movie (Including a Famed Director)

Noah Baumbach Adds So Many Stars to His New Netflix Movie (Including a Famed Director)

The cast of Noah Baumbach‘s mysterious Netflix movie is starting to come together.

The director has lined up more than 20 popular stars to appear in the cast of the movie, which has been billed as “a funny and emotional coming-of-age-film about adults.” He co-wrote the currently untitled project with Emily Mortimer. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also stepping up to co-produce.

While details about the script are still bathed in mystery, we do have a better idea about who will appear in the project. The list includes a famed director and quite a few A-list actors!

Scroll through to check out a complete rundown of the cast for Noah Baumbach’s new Netflix movie…

