Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt Present 'The Fall Guy' Stuntman with Guinness World Record Award at L.A. Screening

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are getting fans excited for the release of The Fall Guy by teasing a stunt in the film that broke a Guinness World Record!

The co-stars presented an award to stuntman Logan Holladay at a special L.A. screening of the movie on Wednesday (March 13) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Ryan and Emily were joined by co-stars Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke, and Stephanie Hsu, as well as director David Leitch, producer Kelly McCormick, and supervising stunt coordinator Chris O’Hara.

During a Q&A before the screening, Ryan and the team presented Logan with an award for breaking the world record for most cannon rolls in a car. He successfully rolled a car eight and a half times during a scene!

“It took like eight performers to make one Fall Guy,” Ryan said (via EW). “There were times when I was like, ‘Should we be making a movie or robbing a bank? ‘This is kind of the greatest bank robbing team. Everyone had their own special skill. It was like the Avengers or something. And, in fact, a lot of them probably were the Avengers. Just look at their CVs.”

Watch the cannon rolls below and see The Fall Guy in theaters on May 3!