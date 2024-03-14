Jonathan Bailey Rumored to Join 'Heartstopper' Season 3 Cast, Possible Character Details Revealed

Jonathan Bailey is speculated to have joined the cast of Heartstopper!

Photos of the 35-year-old actor in what is his possible character have been making the rounds on social media, with fans freaking out at the prospect of him being in the upcoming third season.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, based on the photos, fans have figured who the character is that he would be bringing to life.

According to a fan account, Jonathan is potentially playing a character named Jack Maddox, who is a scholar that Charlie and Nick are infatuated with.

It appears that the character’s name has been changed, as his name in the graphic novels the show is based on, he is named Henry Maddox.

According to the Instagram attached to Henry in the comics, he is a “scholar, keyboardist and racer,” and his book “Meditations on the Greek Complex” is out in bookstores now.

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman shared on Instagram story on Thursday (March 14) that they are in the midst of editing season three. Based on past seasons, we can speculate that the new season could be coming in April or May.

Once again, Jonathan‘s casting has not been confirmed by Netflix or Alice. However, Jonathan DOES follow Alice, and stars Joe Locke, Kit Connor and Yasmin Finney on Instagram, and they all follow him!

