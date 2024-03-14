Zayn Malik is All Smiles After Filming Surprise 'Tonight Show' Cameo With Jimmy Fallon

Top Stories
Thu, 14 March 2024 at 6:50 pm

Zayn Malik was in good spirits after filming a surprise cameo on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 31-year-old “Pillowtalk” crooner interrupted host Jimmy Fallon as he delivered his monologue during the March 13 episode of his popular late-night show.

His purpose? To promote the impending arrival of his new album Room Under the Stairs.

Clearly, he considered the surprise a success as he had a large smile on his face upon arriving back in London, England.

Keep reading to find out more…

Zayn was casually dressed in a sweatsuit, olive sneakers and a black baseball cap. A pair of dark sunglasses completed the look.

The first taste of Room Under the Stairs arrives very soon. Check out the details!

If you missed it, during a very rare interview, Zayn revealed a situation where he saved One Direction bandmate Harry Styles from what could have been a very dangerous onstage accident.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Zayn Malik in the gallery…
