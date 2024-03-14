Top Stories
Thu, 14 March 2024 at 12:45 am

Zayn Malik Crashes Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Monologue to Promote New Music - Watch Now!

Zayn Malik Crashes Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Monologue to Promote New Music - Watch Now!

Zayn Malik made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show!

In the middle of Jimmy Fallon‘s opening monologue on Wednesday night (March 13), the 31-year-old “Pillowtalk” singer shocked fans – and Jimmy – by casually walking out on stage holding a coffee mug and a note card.

Keep reading to find out more…Without saying a word, Zayn walked over to Jimmy‘s desk and started playing a clip of his new single “What I Am” off of Jimmy‘s laptop.

Zayn then handed Jimmy the note card, waved to the audience, then walked off stage and out of the studio.

In the note card, Zayn wrote to Jimmy, “Jimmy, look to your right for my album. My new single ‘What I Am’ is out this Friday off my upcoming album Room Under the Stairs, available May 17. Hope you’ll check it out.”

“I will – Zayn everybody!” Jimmy then added as the crowd continued to cheer.

Find out more about Zayn‘s new music here!
