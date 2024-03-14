Top Stories
Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends &amp; Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse &amp; Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 12:48 am

Chrissy Teigen Addresses Scarring From Plastic Surgery on Her Breasts After Oscars Parties

Chrissy Teigen is speaking candidly about her experience with plastic surgery.

The 38-year-old model and cookbook author recently revealed that she had undergone three different plastic surgery procedures on her breasts, explaining what exactly she’d had done.

After stepping out with husband John Legend to celebrate the 2024 Oscars over the weekend, Chrissy took to social media to reveal that one of her dresses put the scars from her procedures on display.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Instagram, Chrissy shared several photos of herself wearing a black dress with a sheer corset. She selected the dress to attend Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s afterparty, changing after the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

“when the flash hits your boob lift scars 🔥🔥🔥,” she captioned the photos. She continued joking about the situation in the comments section, where she wrote, “You’re all zooming I can feel it!!!”

Many fans rushed to commend her for honestly addressing the scars.

Chrissy isn’t the only celebrity to recently confess to having plastic surgery.
Photos: Getty
