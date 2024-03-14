Chrissy Teigen Addresses Scarring From Plastic Surgery on Her Breasts After Oscars Parties

Chrissy Teigen is speaking candidly about her experience with plastic surgery.

The 38-year-old model and cookbook author recently revealed that she had undergone three different plastic surgery procedures on her breasts, explaining what exactly she’d had done.

After stepping out with husband John Legend to celebrate the 2024 Oscars over the weekend, Chrissy took to social media to reveal that one of her dresses put the scars from her procedures on display.

On Instagram, Chrissy shared several photos of herself wearing a black dress with a sheer corset. She selected the dress to attend Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s afterparty, changing after the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

“when the flash hits your boob lift scars 🔥🔥🔥,” she captioned the photos. She continued joking about the situation in the comments section, where she wrote, “You’re all zooming I can feel it!!!”

Many fans rushed to commend her for honestly addressing the scars.

