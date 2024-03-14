Valerie Bertinelli Confirms She's Dating Mystery Man 2 Years After Tom Vitale Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli is moving on nearly two years after divorcing her longtime husband Tom Vitale.

If you forgot, the 63-year-old Food Network star filed to divorce Tom in May 2022, six months after they’d legally separated. Their divorce was finalized in November 2022.

Now, Valerie is moving on with a new man, and she’s so very happy about her love life at the moment.

During an interview with USA Today, she confirmed that she was happily dating again.

“I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him,” she gushed, adding, “It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man. I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn’t expecting it!

She continued, noting that a relationship “was not on [her] radar.”

“I was going to die with my six cats and my dog and be incredibly happy doing it. So this came out of left field, and I’m grateful it did. He’s very special,” she said.

