Busy Philipps Returning to Late-Night TV with QVC+ Talk Show

Busy Philipps is getting a new late-night talk show!

On Wednesday (March 13), it was announced that the 44-year-old Girls5Eva actress will be returning to late-night TV with her new show Busy This Week on shopping network QVC‘s streaming service QVC+.

Keep reading to find out more…“During each half-hour episode, viewers will join Busy on the couch to get an unscripted take on whatever has kept us busy this week,” QVC shared in a statement with Variety. “From celebrity guest interviews and laugh-out-loud moments to personal stories and her favorite curated shopping finds, Busy will give her audience a healthy dose of [retail] therapy.”

Busy This Week will premiere on May 8th at 10pm ET on QVC+. Season one will be “split” with the first 10 episodes released weekly on Wednesdays and then four holiday-themed episodes will air in November and December.

Busy previously hosted Busy Tonight on E! which ran from October 2018 to May 2019.

QVC+ picked up Busy‘s new late-night talk show after she previously worked with the network for the 2022 holiday special Busy for the Holidays where she shared her best tips, tricks, hacks and snacks to get through the season stress-free.

