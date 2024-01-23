New Details Revealed About Why Valerie Bertinelli Was Let Go From Food Network's 'Kids Baking Championship'

Valerie Bertinelli was let go from Kids Baking Championship on Food Network after co-hosting and judging on the series since 2015.

And while she spoke out about the situation over the weekend, new details are emerging about the circumstances that led to her dismissal.

According to a report from Variety, the decision was actually due to the aftermath of the channel deciding not to renew her larger exclusive deal with the network when it ended in 2022.

According to the outlet’s sources, Valerie signed a multi-series deal with Food Network in 2018 that expired in 2021. It was extended for an additional year and came to an end in 2022, when Season 12 of Kids Baking Championship was taped back to back with Season 11.

“Her deal expired, they opted not to renew it. They could have come to me with an offer just for Kids. They never did. Simple as that,” her longtime manager Marc Schwartz told Variety.

According to insiders, the choice to not renew the deal in 2022 was made by development execs that no longer work at the network: former president Courtney White, who exited Food Network, followed by replacement Jane Latman in December 2022.

A source close to the situation also claims that an offer was not made by Food Network for her to continue as co-host because the network was led to believe that if it didn’t also renew her exclusive multi-series overall deal, she would not accept an offer to continue on Kids.

