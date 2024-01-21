Valerie Bertinelli Let Go From Food Network's 'Kids Baking Championship' After Nearly a Decade, Alleged Reason Why Revealed

Valerie Bertinelli was let go from her gig on Food Network‘s Kids Baking Championship over the weekend, and a new report suggests that stalled talks led to the dismissal.

A source close to the show’s production tells People that when the 63-year-old star’s last contract ended, returning to Kids Baking Championship was “absolutely discussed” but her team “decided they wanted more and talks stalled.”

A second source said: “Her deal was up, and [Food Network] chose not to renew. They did not make a new offer, but Valerie very much wanted to continue.”

Keep reading to find out more…

In a video post on Saturday, Valerie claimed “budget cuts” as the reason she was told she wouldn’t be co-hosting the next season of the show alongside Duff Goldman.

“It really hurt my feelings,” she said, “and I know that it’s not supposed to. It’s business. Budget cuts.”

“Without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life,” she explained in that video, adding that it was “like a floatation device” in what she described as her “apex year of hell” amid her divorce.

“So it really hurts that I won’t be able to go back and see everybody and say, ‘Hey, I made it through,’” she added.

She had been hosting Kids Baking Championship since its first season aired in 2015. Another one of her shows was canceled after 14 seasons last year.