Top Stories
Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup Revealed as 1 Star Exits, 1 Finally Confirms If They'll Be Back or Not

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup Revealed as 1 Star Exits, 1 Finally Confirms If They'll Be Back or Not

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Sun, 21 January 2024 at 5:15 pm

Travis Kelce & Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Addressed That Big Rumor That Spread About Him After They Split

Continue Here »

Travis Kelce & Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Addressed That Big Rumor That Spread About Him After They Split

Amid Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift, you may be wondering about a big rumor that circulated while he dated his ex girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

Ahead of Travis and Taylor‘s relationship, the 34-year-old Chiefs tight end previously was in a five year-long relationship with Kayla, a sportscaster and fitness guru.

In 2022, a huge rumor about Kayla and Travis‘ relationship went viral online, and they both responded to it.

Keep reading to see more…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Kayla Nicole, Slideshow, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce