Who Is Stefon Diggs' Girlfriend? He's Dating Tae Heckard, According to Reports!

Stefon Diggs‘ talent should be on full display today as the star wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, but while you’re watching his team take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, you may be wondering who he’s dating.

Well, we dug up some info and have the latest for you about his love life!

Keep reading to find out more…

The 30-year-old wide receiver has last been linked to actress Tae Heckard, 45.

Online reports indicate that they’ve been together since around 2019. They don’t have much of a paper trailer together, but there are photos of them together over the years.

Over 2 decades ago, Tae was featured as Busta Rhymes‘ love interest in the “I Know What You Want” music video that also featured Mariah Carey.

Since then, she’s made numerous TV and movie appearances, including a role in Netflix’s 2020 #blackAF and the TV series The Game. She’s also been featured in other music videos for artists like Dru Hill and Ne-Yo.

The biggest thing fans have noted is their age difference: Tae is reported to be 45, while Stefon is 30 years old.

Tae used to be in a relationship with former NBA player Brandon Jennings and they have one son together.

