Melissa Barrera & Indya Moore Join Pro-Palestine Protest at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Melissa Barrera and Indya Moore were among the several husband protestors in support of Palestine chanting “Free Palestine” and “stop the genocide” at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The 29-year-old Pose actress is in town for the festival premiere of Ponyboi, and took the mic to say: “I’m gay as — God forgive me — f-ck. I love everybody. I love people. I have Israeli friends. I have Jewish friends. I have Palestinian friends. Everybody sees what’s happening. They all agree. There needs to be a ceasefire.”

“Stop telling us to hate each other. Stop telling us they hate each other. They also know that the Palestinian children that have been murdered are not responsible for freeing the hostages right now. That’s just the truth, right? The children are innocent,” she continued, with the former 33-year-old Scream star, who was fired from the horror franchise for posting about Israel and Palestine, watching on.

“If you care about life, if you care about dignity, if you care about freedom, you care about the self-determination of everybody,” Indya continued.

“This is about life. That’s why I’m here. I’m trans, right? It’s about love. … We’re actually trying to lean in. Free Palestine is about equality for everybody.”

A handful of Israeli supporters stood opposite the Palestinian protesters to chant “bring them home” as a reference to the hostages being held since the Nova music festival, via THR.

