'All Of Us Strangers' Cast Reunite for UK Premiere After Being Snubbed By the Oscars

The cast of All of Us Strangers ideally would have been celebrating their Oscar nominations at the UK red carpet premiere, but the Academy snubbed the film.

Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, and Claire Foy were back together for a gala screening at BFI Southbank on Tuesday (January 23) in London, England.

The co-stars, who were missing Jamie Bell, were joined by writer and director Andrew Haigh.

The movie was considered a contender in categories like Best Picture, Best Actor for Andrew, Best Supporting Actress for Claire, Best Adapted Screenplay, and more. Unfortunately, it didn’t get any of those noms.

Make sure to check out the full list of Oscar nominations and see 13 other acclaimed movies that received zero noms.

Andrew has a new series heading to Netflix and the trailer premiered this week!